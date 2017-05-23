‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Takes the Cover of Vanity Fair, Highlights Dope New Space Capes

0

Vanity Fair has released four different covers for their upcoming issue on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and each cover features a different group of characters. The first is Rey and Luke, the second is Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, and General Hux, the third is Poe Dameron, Finn, and Rose Tico, and the final one is General Leia.

While a more in-depth look is being promised tomorrow for in the digital edition, today’s Vanity Fair article does contain a few brief details. For example, Rose will have the most screentime of any of the new characters in the upcoming film (a reminder that we still have yet to see anything from the new characters played by Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern).

Additionally, these covers could hint at an Empire Strikes Back-like structure where our characters are scattered, so Rey and Luke are off doing training, Poe, Finn and Rose are off on their own adventure, and Phasma, Ren, and Hux are doing sinister, First Order stuff. That being said, we already know the narrative is somewhat bigger than that because of new characters as well as writer-director Rian Johnson being creative enough to not simply ape what was done before. Poe may have a Han Solo-like look, but I wouldn’t count on him getting frozen in carbonite.

Check out the Vanity Fair covers below. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio del Toro, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill.

