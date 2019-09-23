‘Star Wars’ Timeline Explained: Knights of the Old Republic to Knights of Ren & Beyond

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of an era, one that’s been a long time coming.

J.J. Abrams’ second (and presumably last) movie in the Star Wars universe not only concludes the Rey/Finn/Poe trilogy that started with 2015’s The Force Awakens, but it also closes the door on the Skywalker Saga, which started more than 40 years ago with A New Hope. It is a legacy that expands across nine core theatrical releases, two feature spinoffs, and several in-canon TV series, occurring in both the past and the future. As 2019 becomes another milestone year in the franchise, we’ve put together the key events from the entirety of Star Wars canon leading up to The Rise of Skywalker.

Note: Star Wars fans know how we keep track of the timeline here, but just in case you’ve been living inside an ice cave on Hoth: BBY means “Before the Battle of Yavin” and ABY is “After the Battle of Yavin.” Said “Battle of Yavin” is, of course, the major battle that led to the destruction of the first Death Star; it acts as a sort of anchor point in time for the franchise. And this timeline only focuses on in-canon animated series; theatrical movies (including all three trilogies and the spinoff films); the upcoming film(s) from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Rian Johnson; and the pending Disney+ live-action series. (Sorry fans of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Cartoon Network miniseries, Clone Wars.)

For a recap, here are the key feature theatrical films and TV series (and even a theme park) in chronological canon order):

Star Wars: Untitled Knights of the Old Republic Movie (December 2022)

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Mandalorian (2019)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Ledi (2017)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (2019)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Untitled Rian Johnson Star Wars Trilogy

(The following features contributions from Phil Pirrello and Dave Trumbore. Big thanks to Wookieepedia, the Star Wars Wiki for doing the heavy lifting, exhaustively citing your sources, and being awesome Star Wars fans!) For more fan-friendly timelines, check out these extensive write-ups: