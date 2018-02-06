Disney Is Developing “a Few” Star Wars Series for Their New Streaming Service

0

Big day for Disney news, y’all. Fresh off the reveal that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing a new Star Wars film trilogy, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke with investors on the quarterly earnings call and revealed a handful of new updates about the company and, in particular, what’s brewing at Lucasfilm.

Back in November, we learned that Disney is developing a live-action Star Wars series to headline their new streaming service alongside TV adaptations of other familiar titles Monsters Inc. and High School Musical, and during today’s call, Iger revealed that they’re developing more than one Star Wars series for the new streaming platform (though he did not clarify if those other series were live-action or animated) and that they’re going to be announcing the creative team behind one of those iterations sooner than later.

Iger said,

“We are developing not just one, but a few Star Wars series specifically for the Disney direct to consumer app. We’ve mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the interties that is developing that for us. Because the deal isn’t completely closed, we can’t be specific about that… I think you’ll find the level of talent … on the television front will be rather significant as well.”

Iger also offered some updates on the new Benioff and Weiss project, explaining that Lucasfilm has been in talks with the filmmakers for some time and, despite their credentials as the creators of one of the most successful TV shows of all time, they never had an interest in creating a Star Wars series for the platform. No, they are focused “on a point in time in the Star Wars mythology,” says Iger, something that will be music to the ears of fans hoping for an Old Republic trilogy.

“Their interest was in creating a series of films that are Star Wars-based and we’ve actually been talking to them for a long time. To my knowledge, they didn’t express interest in creating a series. They have an idea for a number of films and at some later date, I’m sure we’ll disclose to all of you just what those are. They are focused on a point in time in the Star Wars mythology and taking it from there.”

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to air in 2019, and while Benioff and Weiss planned to move on to their alt-history show Confederate, I wouldn’t be surprised if the controversy put that project down for the count and opened the doors for a Star Wars trilogy.