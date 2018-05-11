Jon Favreau Confirms His ‘Star Wars’ TV Series Timeline

0

Jon Favreau is Disney’s golden boy. He helmed Iron Man way back in 2008 to kickstart what would become the Disney/Marvel MCU, which has done pretty well for itself. He then went on to direct The Jungle Book, just one live-action adaptation of Disney’s iconic animated features that went on to make beaucoup bucks. Favreau’s on tap to do more of the same with a sequel to that film and a highly anticipated live-action take on The Lion King. All of this would be more than enough for any other mere mortal, but Favreau has also had a hand in Disney’s newly resurgent Star Wars universe, and will be spearheading a new, live-action TV series set in a galaxy far, far away.

During the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which Favreau voices an “important alien character”, the director-producer confirmed the timeline of the new TV series. Turns out that it’ll fill the void between the original film trilogy and the new one. Taking place seven years after the Battle of Endor, the untitled Star Wars TV series will also use cutting-edge tech seen in The Jungle Book to bring all new characters to life. That’s about all we know bout the project at the moment, along with the plan for it to arrive on Disney’s new streaming platform next year.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had previously praised Favreau’s talent and the Star Wars fandom at large in a statement suggesting the studio will be looking to expand its staff with diverse talents representing folks from all walks of life:

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform. Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

