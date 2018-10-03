‘Star Wars’ TV Series Title and Synopsis Revealed by Jon Favreau

0

Back in March, Iron Man director Jon Favreau revealed he would be producing and writing a Star Wars TV series for Disney’s streaming service. Today, Favreau took to Instagram to reveal the series will be titled The Mandalorian and will follow a “lone gunfighter” on the outer reaches of the galaxy. As the filmmaker previously said, the series will take place after The Empire’s implosion in Return of the Jedi but before the rise of Supreme Leader Snoke’s First Order in The Force Awakens.

In that galaxy so far, far away, a Mandalorian refers to someone native to the planet Mandalore, an Outer Rim conclave home to a warrior-focused community opposed to the Jedi. The term is most widely known next to the name Boba Fett, the disintegration-happy bounty hunter who was dispatched by Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, and his “father,” Jango Fett, played by Temuera Morrison in Attack of the Clones.

Favreau’s official synopsis for the series notes that “another warrior” emerges after the stories of Jango and Boba, hinting that the show will follow another member of the clone Fett family or simply a fellow resident of Mandalore. Rumors have linked Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal to the role, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Either way, Favreau’s The Mandalorian will live on the Disney streaming service next to standalone Marvel shows following Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch, and more.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: