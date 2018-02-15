Surprise! MGM’s ‘Stargate Origins’ Series Arrives Tonight

0

In celebration of Stargate and the dedicated fans that have kept the mythology alive for nearly 25 years, the beloved franchise returns today with the release of MGM’s brand-new, 10-episode, mid-form premium digital series, Stargate Origins. The first three episodes of Stargate Origins, which were released in a surprise drop on the Stargate Command platform to All-Access subscribers last night, will be available today at 4:00PM PT / 7:00PM ET. All Stargate Command members will have access to episodes 1 – 3, while additional episodes will be available to All-Access members only; these episodes will be released at least once a week and will be available to All-Access subscribers until May 15th.

Stargate Origins is an authentic return to the canon that explores a brand-new chapter in Catherine Langford’s early history surrounding the extraordinary Stargate portal. The series is written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, and is directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan. The cast includes: Ellie Gall (Catherine Langford), Connor Trinneer (Professor Langford), Aylam Orian (Brücke), Philip Alexander (Captain James Beal), Shvan Aladdin (Wasif), Salome Azizi, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry, Lincoln Werner Hoppe and Kelly Vint Castro.

Check out the recently released trailer for Stargate Origins below: