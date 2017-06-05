‘Starship Troopers’ Animated Sequel Starring Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer Gets a Trailer

0

In 1997, Paul Verhoeven brought a razor-sharp satirical take on the military-industrial complex and jingoism to the big screen in the cult-favorite sci-fi film, Starship Troopers. 20 years later, a new, animated sequel dubbed Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars is heading to theaters for one night only. Surprise! Along with a new trailer for the follow-up, we can also tell you that Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer are returning to reprise their roles as Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores.

As THR reports, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Fathom Events are partnering for the one-night-only theater debut of Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars, a CGI movie that also features stand-up comedian / actor DeRay Davis. Written by Ed Neumeier (Starship Troopers, Robocop), this movie finds Rico demoted and relegated to a satellite station on Mars where he and a group of green recruits must defend the planet against an unexpected bug attack.

Here’s information on the screenings for the one-night-only debut:

Theater screenings will take place in nearly 500 select theaters across the country on Monday, August 21st, with two screenings at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time in each location. Each screening will feature bonus material beyond the movie itself, with Neumeier and Van Dien introducing the movie, along with interviews with the filmmakers and behind-the-scenes footage. Tickets for the event will be available online starting June 19th.

Check out the trailer for Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars below:

Here’s the official synopsis: