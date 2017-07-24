‘Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars’: Rico and Dizzy Reunite in New, Exclusive Clip

0

In 1997, Paul Verhoeven brought a razor-sharp satirical take on the military-industrial complex and jingoism to the big screen in the cult-favorite sci-fi film, Starship Troopers. 20 years later, a new, animated sequel dubbed Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars is heading to theaters for one night only. Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer are returning to reprise their roles as Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores, and you can get a look at both characters in our exclusive clip!

Also, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Fathom Events are partnering for the one-night-only theater debut of Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars, the CGI movie written by Ed Neumeier (Starship Troopers, Robocop). This movie finds Rico demoted and relegated to a satellite station on Mars where he and a group of green recruits must defend the planet against an unexpected bug attack. This early look at the film was screened during the movie’s Comic-Con presentation this weekend, but we have the exclusive reveal to share with you today!

Check out the exclusive clip below to revisit the Starship Troopers franchise with the cast and crew and get an early look at the latest film!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s information on the screenings for the one-night-only debut:

Theater screenings will take place in nearly 500 select theaters across the country on Monday, August 21st, with two screenings at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time in each location. Each screening will feature bonus material beyond the movie itself, with Neumeier and Van Dien introducing the movie, along with interviews with the filmmakers and behind-the-scenes footage. Tickets for the event will be available online starting June 19th.

Here’s the official synopsis: