Exclusive: Official Trailer for ‘The Steam Engines of Oz’ Reimagines a Classic Tale

It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive premiere of the official trailer for The Steam Engines of Oz! The upcoming animated family film hails from Arcana Studios, a Canadian comics publisher that successfully Kickstarted the graphic novel series by the same name and has now adapted the reimagined story into a thrilling adventure. But writer-director Sean Patrick O’Reilly is delivering anything but your ordinary Oz tale…
Ron Perlman, William Shatner and Julianne Hough lend their voice talents to this fantastical journey to Oz one hundred years after Dorothy clicked her ruby-red slippers. A young engineer named Victoria joins forces with the Scarecrow, a not-so-cowardly lion and some industrious Munchkins to find the Tin Man’s heart before he destroys their world by industry and mechanization. Along their inspiring journey, they learn a powerful lesson about friendship and how love can overcome any obstacle.
Cinedigm will be releasing the Direct-to-Video picture on June 5th in a combo Blu-ray + DVD pack, via VOD, and on all leading digital platforms. Keep an eye out, but in the meantime, check out our exclusive reveal of the official trailer for The Steam Engines of Oz below!
Be sure to follow along with the film’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest news!
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
100 years after Dorothy clicked her ruby red slippers to leave the magical land of Oz, Victoria (Ashleigh Ball), a young engineer who is busy keeping the Emerald City gears moving, is suddenly whisked away by a pack of flying monkeys to meet Locasta, the mysterious Queen of the North (Hough). Victoria learns the Emerald Forest and all its inhabitants are in great danger because the Tin Man (Mathew Anderson) has once again lost his heart and in a passionate quest to save his love, he has pushed the forest towards destruction by industry and mechanization.
When Victoria joins forces with the not so cowardly lion (Perlman) and Scarecrow (Geoff Gustafson), and some industrious munchkins, they encounter Oscar (Shatner). He reminds them that the Tin Man once had a heart so they set out on a quest to help find the Tin man’s heart and along their journey they learn that friendship and determination can overcome any obstacle and together end up teaching everyone in Oz that a heart should not be judged by how much you love but by how much you are loved by others.