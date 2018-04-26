Exclusive: Official Trailer for ‘The Steam Engines of Oz’ Reimagines a Classic Tale

0

It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive premiere of the official trailer for The Steam Engines of Oz! The upcoming animated family film hails from Arcana Studios, a Canadian comics publisher that successfully Kickstarted the graphic novel series by the same name and has now adapted the reimagined story into a thrilling adventure. But writer-director Sean Patrick O’Reilly is delivering anything but your ordinary Oz tale…

Ron Perlman, William Shatner and Julianne Hough lend their voice talents to this fantastical journey to Oz one hundred years after Dorothy clicked her ruby-red slippers. A young engineer named Victoria joins forces with the Scarecrow, a not-so-cowardly lion and some industrious Munchkins to find the Tin Man’s heart before he destroys their world by industry and mechanization. Along their inspiring journey, they learn a powerful lesson about friendship and how love can overcome any obstacle.

Cinedigm will be releasing the Direct-to-Video picture on June 5th in a combo Blu-ray + DVD pack, via VOD, and on all leading digital platforms. Keep an eye out, but in the meantime, check out our exclusive reveal of the official trailer for The Steam Engines of Oz below!

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: