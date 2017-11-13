Watch: Stephen Amell Makes a Statement Supporting the Women of the ‘Arrow’-verse

0

Earlier today, we reported how the women of the CW’s DC shows (a.k.a. the Arrow-verse) were responding to the allegation of sexual harassment against executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards, and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz all made statements on Twitter today. But what was noticeable was that none of their male co-stars had said anything. Stephen Amell is now the first to make a public statement via a Facebook video earlier today, wherein the Arrow star spoke up in solidarity with the women who have come forward, and those who are supporting them:

Amell wisely (from a legal perspective) doesn’t say anything directly relating to the Kreisberg investigation since it is ongoing, but he does lend his support to making sure that the shows of the Arrow-verse are places that foster safe work environments. By echoing the words that Benoist, Rickards, and others shared on Twitter, Amell shows that it’s important for men and women to stand together on this — it isn’t a gender-specific issue. Both men and women have been affected by the abuse that has been brought to light in many, many different cases over the last few weeks.

It’s hard not to feel like all of these shows have been tainted in the wake of these allegations. In Kreisberg’s case, over 19 people came forward to speak to Variety‘s Maureen Ryan. Of course, this would have still been a major deal if it had been “only” one. The point is that with all of this coming to light, hopefully things will be changing. Amell has a lot of power over Arrow, and if he’s serious about being dedicated to changing the culture that would allow these harassments to take place, then change might actually happen.