‘Wonder’ Director Stephen Chbosky to Helm Dr. Seuss Biopic

0

That Dr. Seuss is so hot right now. With Illumination Entertainment gearing up for their Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced The Grinch movie, and Warner Bros. planning a new Seuss film series, the beloved children’s author is having a bit of a moment. And you can throw a new project on that list because Deadline reports that Wonder and The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky is set to direct a biopic based on the life of Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss.

Carla Hacken is producing via her Paper Pictures banner and the script comes from Jonathan Stewart and Eval Podell (Cars 3). Per the report, Seuss follows “Geisel in the 1920s as he struggles to find his voice as a writer before meeting his muse and future wife in Helen Palmer who propels him into becoming Dr. Suess. Thirty years later, a sudden illness cripples Helen and his career falters, until she ultimately inspires him to fulfill his destiny and create the iconic children’s book, The Cat in the Hat.”

While The Cat in the Hat is arguably his most iconic creation, Geisel penned more than 60 children’s novels in his career, including the beloved titles Green Eggs and Ham, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Lorax, and the essential graduation gift, Oh, the Places You’ll Go. He’s one of the highest-selling children’s writers of all time with a reported 650+ million copies in over 95 countries.

Chbosky is coming off a big hit of his own after Wonder, Lionsgate’s modestly budgeted drama, which became a sleeper hit and blew away expectations with more than $285 million worldwide. Seuss will be Chbosky’s follow-up project and if it shapes up right, this sounds like the film that could easily become an awards vehicle for the actor who takes on the role of Geisel.

Who would you like to see as the celebrated children’s author? Sound off in the comments.