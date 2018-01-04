Watch: Stephen Colbert Enters the Race for Trump’s First-Annual ‘Dishonest Media Awards’

0

Now that we’re well into 2018, it’s time to turn our attention to awards season. Our own Adam Chitwood has you covered on all things Oscars, and this Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards will help clear up the field. But CBS’ late-night talk-show host Stephen Colbert has his sights set on an awards show of a different sort: Donald Trump‘s “Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards.”

While Colbert has a pretty good platform to gain recognition for these inauspicious awards already, he’s now going the extra mile. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host has rented a For Your Consideration billboard in New York’s Times Square as well as putting up a reminder FYC tweet on his own Twitter page. To help clear things up and explain just what this is all about, you can watch the video from the CBS show below.

Get the low-down on Colbert’s awards campaign:

Stephen took out space in Times Square to campaign for one of Trump’s ‘Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards.’

Here’s a look at Colbert’s FYC ad:

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

Could this be the best new awards show of the season? Will it be on the air for the next three years, or will it be canceled before its time? And what about Colbert, does he get your vote? Be sure to let us know in the comments!