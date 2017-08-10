Watch: Stephen Colbert Does a ‘Hot Ones’ Interview with Sean Evans

0

If you’re not watching Hot Ones, a video produced by our friends over at First We Feast, you’re missing out. While a large amount of YouTube content is easily disposable and forgettable, Hot Ones is a legitimately great show where host Sean Evans interviews various celebrities, but during the interview, they each have a progressively more intense hot wing sauce. Evans’ skill as an interviewer combined with the subject’s lowered defenses because they’re trying to withstand hot sauce leads to some great responses and reactions.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently invited Evans onto the show so that Colbert could take the Hot Ones challenge (although a slightly abbreviated form of it; there are usually ten sauces on the show, but this segment only had time for four, so it’s a “steep climb” as Evans puts it). I won’t spoil what happens, but it’s about as wonderful as you’d expect it to be, and I really hope that Colbert comes onto Hot Ones one day to attempt the full experience.

Check out the video below, and be sure to check out new episodes of Hot Ones every Thursday at FirstWeFeast.com.