0

-

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, April 5, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Mark Reilly will discuss the following:

Ethan Embry, from The Devil’s Candy, interview

Stephen King‘s IT teaser trailer

The Dark Tower release date moved

Annabelle: Creation official trailer

Second trailer for The Mummy

Guillermo del Toro Interview