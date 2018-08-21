The Witching Hour: Episode 4 – Do Stephen King Adaptations Work Better on Film or TV?

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. Last week, we took a dive into The Meg and the shark movie subgenre before taking on the Slender Man debacle, but this week, it’s all about Stephen King.

With Castle Rock rolling through a critically-celebrated first season on Hulu and Mr. Mercedes returning to ATT Audience Network this week, we share our thoughts on the King-inspired TV shows, including some Castle Rock spoiler talk. From there, it’s all about the best and worst King adaptations, our personal favorites and a lively conversation about whether the prolific author is better suited to film or TV.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below

