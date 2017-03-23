Collider Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Rogue One’ Star Stephen Stanton in Studio

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is March 23, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Ken Napzok and guest Stephen Stanton from ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Rogue One.’ Today the council discuss:

Stephen Stanton in studio

Three planets making their return in new trilogy?

Laura Dern and Woody Harrelson talk their Star Wars roles

Jyn Erso’s mother was a Jedi in early Rogue One drafts

Rogue One different endings

Ewan McGregor addresses Obi-Wan solo film

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.