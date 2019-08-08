Sterling K. Brown on ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ and That Three-Season ‘This Is Us’ Renewal

0

–

In The Angry Birds Movie 2, the birds are back and so are the pigs, but instead of fighting against each other, this time, the two groups must put aside their differences and join forces to stop a new threat that could destroy both their homes.

The sequel to the 2016 box office hit video game adaptation, The Angry Birds Movie, stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage reprising their roles from the first film. Joining the illustrious cast for the sequel we have Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, and Eugenio Derbez joining the cast.

With The Angry Birds Movie 2 hitting theaters soon, I had the chance to sit down with This Is Us star, Sterling K. Brown who voices Garry the Pig. Garry is an arrogant inventor who often fails to live up to his presumed genius. You’ll understand what I mean when you see the movie. During our conversation, Brown talked about This Is Us being renewed for 3 more seasons, joining the cast of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and his voice acting routine. I also tried to get him to talk about his rumored role in Frozen 2.

Check out what the Brown had to say in our interview above, and see the topics we talked about followed by the official synopsis of the film below:

What was your initial reaction to This is Us being renewed for 3 more seasons?

Sterling also revealed how he signed onto season 3 of Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

What were the difference between voicing a character vs acting live?

Sterling talks about his character and how he took inspiration from Q in the James Bond films.

Can you talk about your role in another animated movie coming out later this year?

Here’s the Angry Birds 2 synopsis: