Watch: ‘The Office’ Stars Crash Steve Carell’s ‘SNL’ Monologue to Beg Him to Do the Reboot

0

As NBC’s most popular and lucrative comedy series since Friends, there has been a lot of talk around bringing The Office back to TV in the wake of “reboot culture.” Shows like Will & Grace and Murphy Brown have made their triumphant returns to ratings success, and NBC executives are reportedly looking for ways to do a The Office reboot as well. However, while many of the actors involved with the series have expressed their desire to return, star Steve Carell said recently he doesn’t think it’s such a good idea.

So when Carell took the Saturday Night Live stage last night to perform his monologue, one of SNL’s traditional “Q&A” sessions ensued, except those asking the questions happened to be Carell’s The Office co-stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and Jenna Fischer. And they only had one question: Why won’t you do the Office reboot?

It’s a really funny bit (Fischer especially nails it) that nods to the amount of money to be made via such a reboot, and Carell’s reactions are spot-on—even his wife Nancy Carell (who played Carol on The Office) gets in on the fun. If nothing ever comes of an Office reunion or reboot or whatever, this monologue serves as a nice little treat for The Office diehard fans.

So will an Office reboot happen? Probably—it’s too popular not to, and even John Krasinski has said he’s game. And even if none of the major actors return, it’s a premise that could easily fit a new ensemble. But it seems doubtful Carell will return, which is a shame. We all know what The Office looks like without Michael Scott, and while the show’s final season recovered a bit, it was never the same.

For now, enjoy seeing these co-stars back together again in the SNL video below.