Steve McQueen on Why Chicago was the Perfect Setting for ‘Widows’

There are seventy-seven boroughs in Chicago (for comparison’s sake: there are only a grand total of… five boroughs in New York City). Chicago’s boroughs are all totally different – economically, socially, & racially – facets that Steve McQueen’s Widows uses to comment on the growing divide within the country as a whole. In Chicago, what separates the rich from the poor is often no more than a block or two. And in Widows, each character knows this – whether it’s the old-money ‘one-percenters’ (Colin Farrell & Robert Duvall), hanging on to their last vestiges of power and influence; or the ‘new-money’ drug-dealers (Brian Tyree Henry & Daniel Kaluuya), trying to go legit and discovering there may be no such thing; or the economically downtrodden (our ‘widows’ – Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki & Cynthia Erivo), making a mil or two the only way they know how—by robbing the rich blind. It’s a fairly bleak worldview – everyone struggling to make their own ‘American Dream’ (i.e., become rich) a reality, no matter what the cost is on anyone else.

In the following interview with filmmaker Steve McQueen, he discusses why Chicago was the perfect setting for Widows, how the city has changed, and choosing which locations to utilize for filming. For the full interview, watch above.

