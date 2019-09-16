Steven S. DeKnight Exits ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Due to ‘Creative Differences’ with Netflix

0

Steven S. DeKnight has stepped down as showrunner on Netflix’s upcoming superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy due to “creative differences” with the streaming service, which has already begun looking for his replacement.

Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a graphic novel by Mark Millar and illustrator Frank Quitely. The series follows the world’s first generation of superheroes, who received their powers in the 1930s. Now in present day, they are the revered old guard, but their super-powered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb star alongside Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Matt Lanter and Mike Wade. DeKnight wrote and directed the first episode of the series in addition to serving as its showrunner. Apparently, half of the eight-episode first season is in the can, and production will continue as planned, so DeKnight’s exit won’t disrupt the schedule.

Once the new showrunner is found, they’ll work with executive producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, and Millar and Quitely to examine the existing footage and settle on a creative direction before any decisions are made regarding reshoots. There’s a lot riding on Jupiter’s Legacy, which is the first series born out of Netflix’s deal to acquire Millarworld, so both sides want to take the time to get it right.

DeKnight previously served as executive producer and showrunner on the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil before amicably parting ways in advance of the second season. I loved that first season of Daredevil and have been looking forward to Jupiter’s Legacy, though I do worry how it will stack up next to Amazon’s gritty series The Boys, since the comparisons will be inevitable.

Jupiter’s Legacy is expected to premiere on Netflix next year, and Deadline broke the news of DeKnight’s exit. The Pacific Rim: Uprising filmmaker is represented by CAA.