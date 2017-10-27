‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Director on Runtime, Future Sequels, and Going Photoreal with the VFX

0

-

Shortly after world premiering the Pacific Rim Uprising trailer at New York Comic-Con, I sat down with director Steven S. DeKnight for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation he talked about how the sequel compares to the first film, wanting to go as photorealistic as they could in the sequel, his current runtime and how that compares to his first cut of the film, and what the sequel is about. Plus, the possibility of doing a Pacific Rim, Godzilla and King Kong combo universe, if they’re already thinking about Pacific Rim 3, and how Pacific Rim Uprising has a definitive ending but it’s very much open to another chapter.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Legendary and Universal’s Pacific Rim sequel stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first movie, and the story takes place 10 years after the events of Pacific Rim. The Jaeger program has now evolved and expanded into a massive global defense force after the Battle of the Breach, which comes in handy when the Kaiju threat returns. The film also stars Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, and Cailee Spaeny, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Adria Arjona and Rinko Kikuchi. Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Steven S. DeKnight:

What is it like for him being at NYCC for his first feature film?

How does the sequel compare to the first film?

Talks about how they wanted to go as photo realistic as they could in the sequel.

How any VFX shots do they have in the sequel?

How long is his cut of the film right now? It’s currently 2 hours.

How long was his first cut of the film?

What is the possibility of doing a Pacific Rim, Godzilla and King Kong combo universe?

What does he want to tell people about the story of the sequel?

With how popular Pacific Rim was internationally, how does that impact what he wants to do in the sequel?

How much are they thinking about a 3rd film? Says they have a definitive ending but it’s very much open to another chapter.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising: