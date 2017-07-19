Steven Soderbergh Shot a New Secret Movie with an iPhone and Claire Foy

0

Steven Soderbergh is undoubtedly one of the most exciting American filmmakers who’s ever lived, and it looks as though he’s pulled another “Soderbergh.” The Ocean’s Eleven director is known for taking big swings on experimental types of moviemaking, and as we prepare ourselves for his great-looking new comedy Logan Lucky—his first film since his self-imposed retirement after 2013’s Behind the Candelabra—word comes that we actually have yet another Soderbergh film to look forward to.

Per The Tracking Board and Variety, Soderbergh has already shot a new film, rumored to be titled Unsane, with a cast that includes The Crown star Claire Foy and Juno Temple. Moreover, in a move that should surprise absolutely no one, Soderbergh reportedly shot the entire thing on an iPhone. This isn’t a brand new notion, as Sean Baker shot the gorgeous indie Tangerine with an iPhone and even director Park Chan-wook has used this type of cinematography before, but it sure is exciting in the hands of a director and cinematographer as skilled as Soderbergh.

Plot details are non-existent as it sounds like Soderbergh was trying to keep this under wraps, and the movie is currently without a distributor. One of the reasons Soderbergh decided to jump back into making movies with Logan Lucky was the opportunity to test out some theories he’s had about the distribution model with his own production banner, Fingerprint Releasing. So putting Unsane out via that studio is also an option.

There’s also that secretive HBO project Mosaic that Soderbergh shot a while ago with Sharon Stone. We don’t exactly know what that is either or when it’s coming, but Soderbergh has certainly been busy. What makes his films so exciting is he’s not just prolific, he’s bold—remember when he hired non-professional actors for Bubble, or hired a porn star for The Girlfriend Experience? Soderbergh takes chances, and sometimes those pay off big time. So I can’t wait to see whatever he’s got in store for us in the near future.