Steven Soderbergh Is Filming a Secret New Movie with Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan

While filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is on track to release two films in 2019, he’s already secretly hard at work on his next movie. The notoriously fast-working director released the terrific drama High Flying Bird on Netflix early this year, and this fall Netflix releases his ensemble true-story drama The Laundromat. The latter film boasts an A-list cast that includes Meryl Streep as it chronicles the true story surrounding the Panama Papers, but it appears that Streep enjoyed working with Soderbergh so much that she’s already reuniting with the filmmaker on a secret project.

The Playlist reports that Soderbergh is in the midst of shooting a film in New York called Let Them All Talk, with Streep and Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel actress Gemma Chan starring. Plot details are firmly under wraps, but Soderbergh has been teasing a new project on Twitter in recent weeks, and on August 14th marked the start of production.

Additionally, The Playlist notes that Soderbergh’s new film will be the first to use the new RED camera the Komodo Dragon, which was literally rushed to production just to make it ready and available for Soderbergh’s film. The Komodo cameras are also expected to be used for David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix movie Mank, which will be presented in black and white.

The Playlist reports that Soderbergh had originally intended to finish Let Them All Talk before taking it out to market, but studios and streaming platforms are already aware of its existence and have begun preparing for an upcoming bidding war, with Netflix decidedly in the mix.

Soderbergh’s has become more secretive about his projects in recent years, but no less prolific. He prepped Logan Lucky quietly, which marked his return to feature filmmaking after 2013’s Behind the Candelabra, and managed to shoot his psychological thriller Unsane on the down low before Amazon released it. While not all of Soderbergh’s films work 100%, they’re never uninteresting, and I can’t wait to see what Let Them All Talk is about.

Day 1 of ?? on LET THEM ALL TALK. 12 summers ago we were guinea pigs for RED ONE. Now it’s KOMONO time! pic.twitter.com/OrxAYAWfo8 — Bitchuation (@Bitchuation) August 14, 2019