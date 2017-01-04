Here’s Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2016

0

One of the great new annual traditions is filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s carefully maintained list of everything he read and watched in the previous year. While it’s not really important and doesn’t really have any bearing on anything at all, it’s undoubtedly fascinating to see the entertainment that one of our best filmmakers consumes on a yearly basis. Soderbergh is nothing if not eclectic, and he’s certainly not averse to bingeing a great TV show—or bailing on one that sours after a few episodes. In essence, this is kind of one of those “They’re just like us!” stories in People magazine, except for cinephiles.

So what made Soderbergh’s watchlist in 2016? Well he’s already seen a few episodes of good friend David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix series Mindhunters, and he even went on a mini-marathon of Fincher’s filmography with viewings of Fight Club, The Social Network, Panic Room, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Soderbergh was also in the room where it happened as he saw Hamilton back in August, and he kept regular tabs on shows like The Americans, Girls, Veep, Horace and Pete, Silicon Valley, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Soderbergh also found time to watch films and TV shows while he was shooting his new film Logan Lucky, which he’s also already seen a couple of times as Soderbergh is prone to editing and shooting simultaneously. He stuck with Mr. Robot Season 2 all the way through, and also found time for the new series Fleabag. And for Christmas Day? Rogue One followed by The Godfather Part II.

Check out the full list below courtesy of Soderbergh’s website (via The Playlist).

01/15 DATELINE

01/16 FREEDOM FOR THE WOLF, THE TRAIN (’65)

01/17 Beatlebone, Kevin Barry, LAST MAN HOME

01/18 MARJORIE PRIME

01/20 THE FACE OF ANOTHER, THE ELEPHANT MAN

01/22 THE SOCIAL NETWORK, DATELINE

01/23 Failure: Why Science Is So Successful, Stuart Firestein, US FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS (LADIES), 48 HRS MYSTERY

01/24 THE LAST AMERICAN HERO

01/26 SAN PIETRO, LET THERE BE LIGHT

01/27 BILLIONS

01/29 25 Women: Essays on Their Art, Dave Hickey, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

01/30 HORACE AND PETE’S, DATELINE, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

01/31 AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS (’56), IN COLD BLOOD, BILLIONS

02/01 DATELINE

02/03 MADOFF (Pt. 1)

02/04 MADOFF (Pt. 2), FIGHT CLUB

02/07 Black Box Thinking, Matthew Syed

02/08 BILLIONS, HORACE AND PETE

02/09 TRIUMPH ELECTION SPECIAL 2016

02/11 Giovanni’s Room, James Baldwin

02/12 DATELINE

02/13 ABSENCE OF MALICE

02/14 BILLIONS

02/15 BETTER CALL SAUL

02/27 STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, BETTER CALL SAUL, GIRLS, BILLIONS

02/28 THE 88TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS

03/05 PEE WEE’S BIG HOLIDAY

03/06 It’s All Your Fault, Paul Rudnick

03/12 THE BROTHERS GRIMSBY

03/19 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE AMERICANS, 48 HRS MYSTERY, BILLIONS

03/20 BILLIONS (2), GIRLS (2)

03/21 GIRLS, BETTER CALL SAUL, VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

03/22 STEVE MCQUEEN: THE MAN & LE MANS

03/23 “Hamilton”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, THE AMERICANS

03/24 48 HRS: HARD EVIDENCE, ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN, TOUCH OF EVIL

03/25 EVERYTHING IS COPY: NORA EPHRON, SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED, HORACE AND PETE, THE BAD SLEEP WELL

03/26 THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR, GRAND PRIX

03/27 The Lost Time Accidents, John Wray, Seven Brief Lessons in Physics, Carlo Rovelli, GIRLS, BILLIONS

03/28 BETTER CALL SAUL

03/31 THE AMERICANS

04/01 THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (’68), DATELINE

04/03 THE MILL AND THE CROSS, BILLIONS, GIRLS

04/04 HAIL, CAESAR!

04/05 MILES AHEAD, BETTER CALL SAUL, IVAN’S CHILDHOOD

04/06 THE AMERICANS

04/07 HORACE AND PETE’S (2)

04/08 DATELINE, “Histoire Suele” video completed

04/09 PANIC ROOM

04/10 The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson

04/11 GIRLS, BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/13 THE AMERICANS

04/16 HORACE AND PETE (2), 48 HRS MYSTERY, LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD

04/17 GIRLS (2)

04/19 BETTER CALL SAUL, The Little Red Chairs, Edna O’Brien, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/23 The Killing of Osama bin Laden, Seymour Hersh

04/24 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

04/25 ALL ABOUT EVE

04/27 THE AMERICANS, SUTURE

04/29 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER (2), THE SECRET

04/31 “Dry Powder”, Sarah Burgess

05/01 “Head of Passes”, Tarell Alvin McCraney, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

05/02 Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus, Douglas Rushkoff

05/03 BEYOND THE WALLS (2), DATELINE ON TLC

05/04 WILLIAM KENTRIDGE 2013*, THE AMERICANS

05/05 THE BIRTH OF A NATION

05/06 THE SECRET, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, DATELINE

05/07 48 HRS MYSTERY, SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR

05/08 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

05/10 VINYL (3)

05/11 My Struggle: Book Five, Karl Ove Gnausgaard, VINYL (3), THE AMERICANS

05/12 VINYL (4), Orson Welles: Hello Americans, Simon Callow

05/13 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, THE SECRET, SEXY BEAST, TOUCH OF EVIL

05/14 DATELINE, Orson Welles: One Man Band, Simon Callow

05/15 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP