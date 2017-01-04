Here’s Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2016

One of the great new annual traditions is filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s carefully maintained list of everything he read and watched in the previous year. While it’s not really important and doesn’t really have any bearing on anything at all, it’s undoubtedly fascinating to see the entertainment that one of our best filmmakers consumes on a yearly basis. Soderbergh is nothing if not eclectic, and he’s certainly not averse to bingeing a great TV show—or bailing on one that sours after a few episodes. In essence, this is kind of one of those “They’re just like us!” stories in People magazine, except for cinephiles.
So what made Soderbergh’s watchlist in 2016? Well he’s already seen a few episodes of good friend David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix series Mindhunters, and he even went on a mini-marathon of Fincher’s filmography with viewings of Fight Club, The Social Network, Panic Room, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Soderbergh was also in the room where it happened as he saw Hamilton back in August, and he kept regular tabs on shows like The Americans, Girls, Veep, Horace and Pete, Silicon Valley, and Inside Amy Schumer.
Soderbergh also found time to watch films and TV shows while he was shooting his new film Logan Lucky, which he’s also already seen a couple of times as Soderbergh is prone to editing and shooting simultaneously. He stuck with Mr. Robot Season 2 all the way through, and also found time for the new series Fleabag. And for Christmas Day? Rogue One followed by The Godfather Part II.
Check out the full list below courtesy of Soderbergh’s website (via The Playlist).
01/15 DATELINE
01/16 FREEDOM FOR THE WOLF, THE TRAIN (’65)
01/17 Beatlebone, Kevin Barry, LAST MAN HOME
01/18 MARJORIE PRIME
01/20 THE FACE OF ANOTHER, THE ELEPHANT MAN
01/22 THE SOCIAL NETWORK, DATELINE
01/23 Failure: Why Science Is So Successful, Stuart Firestein, US FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS (LADIES), 48 HRS MYSTERY
01/24 THE LAST AMERICAN HERO
01/26 SAN PIETRO, LET THERE BE LIGHT
01/27 BILLIONS
01/29 25 Women: Essays on Their Art, Dave Hickey, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
01/30 HORACE AND PETE’S, DATELINE, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST
01/31 AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS (’56), IN COLD BLOOD, BILLIONS
02/01 DATELINE
02/03 MADOFF (Pt. 1)
02/04 MADOFF (Pt. 2), FIGHT CLUB
02/07 Black Box Thinking, Matthew Syed
02/08 BILLIONS, HORACE AND PETE
02/09 TRIUMPH ELECTION SPECIAL 2016
02/11 Giovanni’s Room, James Baldwin
02/12 DATELINE
02/13 ABSENCE OF MALICE
02/14 BILLIONS
02/15 BETTER CALL SAUL
02/27 STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, BETTER CALL SAUL, GIRLS, BILLIONS
02/28 THE 88TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS
03/05 PEE WEE’S BIG HOLIDAY
03/06 It’s All Your Fault, Paul Rudnick
03/12 THE BROTHERS GRIMSBY
03/19 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE AMERICANS, 48 HRS MYSTERY, BILLIONS
03/20 BILLIONS (2), GIRLS (2)
03/21 GIRLS, BETTER CALL SAUL, VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL
03/22 STEVE MCQUEEN: THE MAN & LE MANS
03/23 “Hamilton”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, THE AMERICANS
03/24 48 HRS: HARD EVIDENCE, ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN, TOUCH OF EVIL
03/25 EVERYTHING IS COPY: NORA EPHRON, SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED, HORACE AND PETE, THE BAD SLEEP WELL
03/26 THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR, GRAND PRIX
03/27 The Lost Time Accidents, John Wray, Seven Brief Lessons in Physics, Carlo Rovelli, GIRLS, BILLIONS
03/28 BETTER CALL SAUL
03/31 THE AMERICANS
04/01 THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (’68), DATELINE
04/03 THE MILL AND THE CROSS, BILLIONS, GIRLS
04/04 HAIL, CAESAR!
04/05 MILES AHEAD, BETTER CALL SAUL, IVAN’S CHILDHOOD
04/06 THE AMERICANS
04/07 HORACE AND PETE’S (2)
04/08 DATELINE, “Histoire Suele” video completed
04/09 PANIC ROOM
04/10 The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
04/11 GIRLS, BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL
04/13 THE AMERICANS
04/16 HORACE AND PETE (2), 48 HRS MYSTERY, LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD
04/17 GIRLS (2)
04/19 BETTER CALL SAUL, The Little Red Chairs, Edna O’Brien, BETTER CALL SAUL
04/23 The Killing of Osama bin Laden, Seymour Hersh
04/24 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP
04/25 ALL ABOUT EVE
04/27 THE AMERICANS, SUTURE
04/29 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER (2), THE SECRET
04/31 “Dry Powder”, Sarah Burgess
05/01 “Head of Passes”, Tarell Alvin McCraney, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP
05/02 Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus, Douglas Rushkoff
05/03 BEYOND THE WALLS (2), DATELINE ON TLC
05/04 WILLIAM KENTRIDGE 2013*, THE AMERICANS
05/05 THE BIRTH OF A NATION
05/06 THE SECRET, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, DATELINE
05/07 48 HRS MYSTERY, SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR
05/08 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP
05/10 VINYL (3)
05/11 My Struggle: Book Five, Karl Ove Gnausgaard, VINYL (3), THE AMERICANS
05/12 VINYL (4), Orson Welles: Hello Americans, Simon Callow
05/13 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, THE SECRET, SEXY BEAST, TOUCH OF EVIL
05/14 DATELINE, Orson Welles: One Man Band, Simon Callow
05/15 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP