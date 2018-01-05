Here’s Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2017

0

It’s time for Steven Soderbergh to put all of us to shame with his multi-tasking habits again. The ever-busy filmmaker keeps a detailed log of everything he watches and reads in a given year, and he’s now released his entire list for 2017. It is, predictably, diverse, and includes films like Passengers and A Cure for Wellness as well as TV shows like Billions, Girls, and The Americans. He also took the time to watch Episode 8 of Twin Peaks twice, and he’s seen nine cuts of Ocean’s Eight already—the spinoff that he produced and that Gary Ross directed.

And while Soderbergh watched two episodes of David Fincher’s series Mindhunter in 2016 (the two filmmakers are buddies so he got an early peek), it appears he binged the whole series like the rest of us when it was released on Netflix in October.

Other things of note: Soderbergh found time for a rewatch of Mad Max: Fury Road as well as Zodiac, went on a spy/thriller tear at the end of the year, and binged all of the new season of Black Mirror in two days. Is it too much to ask for Soderbergh to direct a Black Mirror Season 5 episode?

Check out the full list below courtesy of Soderbergh’s website (via The Playlist)

01/01 PASSENGERS, THE BIRTHDAY PARTY (’68), KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

01/02 The Mistletoe Murders and Other Stories, P.D. James

01/03 THE THICK OF IT (5)

01/04 CARNAL KNOWLEDGE

01/05 THE THICK OF IT (2)

01/13 DARLING

01/14 DOG DAY AFTERNOON

01/15 THE TRIAL OF JOAN OF ARC

01/18 THE HANDMAIDEN

01/25 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

01/27 THE RUSSIA HOUSE, VICTIM

01/28 MOUCHETTE, WITHNAIL AND I, DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY, 48 HRS

01/29 Bresson on Bresson: Interviews 1943-1983, L’ARGENT

01/30 The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York, Robert A. Caro, SISTERS (’73)

02/01 THE BEST OF AUTOPSY

02/02 I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

02/03 BECOMING WARREN BUFFET

02/04 SPLIT, 48 HRS

02/05 THE LONG DAY CLOSES, THE POWER OF NIGHTMARES (Parts 1, 2 & 3), SUPERBOWL LI

02/06 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

02/07 THE TRAP (Part 1)

02/08 FIVE EASY PIECES

02/10 BILLIONS, DATELINE

02/11 THE TRAP (Parts 2 & 3), THE IMMORTAL STORY, KING & COUNTRY, FIFTY SHADES DARKER, DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY

02/12 “Jitney”, August Wilson, GIRLS

02/13 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

02/14 THE TRAIN (’64), THE THICK OF IT

02/15 THE THICK OF IT

02/16 LIFE OF RILEY, THE THICK OF IT (2)

02/17 HYPERNATIONALIZATION

02/18 MON ONCLE D’AMERIQUE, SEVEN DAYS IN MAY (’64)

02/19 48 HRS, GIRLS, MURIEL, OR THE TIME OF RETURN

02/20 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, THE THICK OF IT

02/21 INTERIORS, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE (’74)

02/22 NIGHT AND FOG*, LE CHANT DU STYRENE*, THE HILLS HAVE EYES (’77)

02/24 DATELINE

02/25 DICKS*, I DON’T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, 48 HRS

02/26 GET OUT, THE 89th ACADEMY AWARDS

02/27 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, BILLIONS

03/04 LOGAN LUCKY

03/09 Affections, Roberto Hasbun

03/10 Outline, Rachel Cusk

03/11 GIRLS, DATELINE, THE LOVE WITCH, LOGAN LUCKY

03/12 LOGAN LUCKY, BILLIONS (2), GIRLS

03/14 THE AMERICANS (2)

03/15 LOGAN LUCKY

03/18 GOLOVKIN VS JACOBS

03/19 “The Present”, Anton Chekov/Andrew Upton, GIRLS, BILLIONS

03/20 THE CROWN (2)

03/21 THE AMERICANS

03/22 DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE AGE OF SPIN

03/26 GIRLS, BILLIONS

03/27 RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (B&W VERSION)

03/31 DATELINE

04/01 A Brief History of Seven Killings, Marlon James

04/02 GIRLS

04/04 LOUIS C.K. 2017, THE AMERCIANS (2)

04/05 MIKEY AND NICKY

04/06 PREVENGE, THE RULING CLASS

04/07 TRAINSPOTTING, THE SOCIAL NETWORK

04/08 THE SILENT PARTNER, DATELINE

04/10 BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/11 THE AMERICANS, REPULSION

04/13 RYAN’S DAUGHTER

04/14 DATELINE

04/15 On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Whiplash: How To Survive Our Faster Future, Joi Ito and Jeff Howe, OCEAN’S EIGHT, SILICON VALLEY (2), 48 HRS MYSTERY

04/16 GIRLS, VEEP

04/17 THE AMERICANS, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP

04/18 HIGH AND LOW, BILLIONS, A.K.

04/20 ONE DAY IN THE LIFE OF ANDRE ARSENEVICH, LOGAN LUCKY

04/21 I KNOW WHERE I’M GOING, TO BE OR NOT TO BE (’42)

04/22 …BUT FILM IS MY MISTRESS, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP (3), 48 HRS MYSTERY

04/25 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE AMERICANS, SILICON VALLEY