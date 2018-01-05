Here’s Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2017

It’s time for Steven Soderbergh to put all of us to shame with his multi-tasking habits again. The ever-busy filmmaker keeps a detailed log of everything he watches and reads in a given year, and he’s now released his entire list for 2017. It is, predictably, diverse, and includes films like Passengers and A Cure for Wellness as well as TV shows like Billions, Girls, and The Americans. He also took the time to watch Episode 8 of Twin Peaks twice, and he’s seen nine cuts of Ocean’s Eight already—the spinoff that he produced and that Gary Ross directed.
And while Soderbergh watched two episodes of David Fincher’s series Mindhunter in 2016 (the two filmmakers are buddies so he got an early peek), it appears he binged the whole series like the rest of us when it was released on Netflix in October.
Other things of note: Soderbergh found time for a rewatch of Mad Max: Fury Road as well as Zodiac, went on a spy/thriller tear at the end of the year, and binged all of the new season of Black Mirror in two days. Is it too much to ask for Soderbergh to direct a Black Mirror Season 5 episode?
Check out the full list below courtesy of Soderbergh’s website (via The Playlist)
01/01 PASSENGERS, THE BIRTHDAY PARTY (’68), KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES
01/02 The Mistletoe Murders and Other Stories, P.D. James
01/03 THE THICK OF IT (5)
01/04 CARNAL KNOWLEDGE
01/05 THE THICK OF IT (2)
01/13 DARLING
01/14 DOG DAY AFTERNOON
01/15 THE TRIAL OF JOAN OF ARC
01/18 THE HANDMAIDEN
01/25 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL
01/27 THE RUSSIA HOUSE, VICTIM
01/28 MOUCHETTE, WITHNAIL AND I, DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY, 48 HRS
01/29 Bresson on Bresson: Interviews 1943-1983, L’ARGENT
01/30 The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York, Robert A. Caro, SISTERS (’73)
02/01 THE BEST OF AUTOPSY
02/02 I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO
02/03 BECOMING WARREN BUFFET
02/04 SPLIT, 48 HRS
02/05 THE LONG DAY CLOSES, THE POWER OF NIGHTMARES (Parts 1, 2 & 3), SUPERBOWL LI
02/06 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL
02/07 THE TRAP (Part 1)
02/08 FIVE EASY PIECES
02/10 BILLIONS, DATELINE
02/11 THE TRAP (Parts 2 & 3), THE IMMORTAL STORY, KING & COUNTRY, FIFTY SHADES DARKER, DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY
02/12 “Jitney”, August Wilson, GIRLS
02/13 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL
02/14 THE TRAIN (’64), THE THICK OF IT
02/15 THE THICK OF IT
02/16 LIFE OF RILEY, THE THICK OF IT (2)
02/17 HYPERNATIONALIZATION
02/18 MON ONCLE D’AMERIQUE, SEVEN DAYS IN MAY (’64)
02/19 48 HRS, GIRLS, MURIEL, OR THE TIME OF RETURN
02/20 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, THE THICK OF IT
02/21 INTERIORS, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE (’74)
02/22 NIGHT AND FOG*, LE CHANT DU STYRENE*, THE HILLS HAVE EYES (’77)
02/24 DATELINE
02/25 DICKS*, I DON’T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, 48 HRS
02/26 GET OUT, THE 89th ACADEMY AWARDS
02/27 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, BILLIONS
03/04 LOGAN LUCKY
03/09 Affections, Roberto Hasbun
03/10 Outline, Rachel Cusk
03/11 GIRLS, DATELINE, THE LOVE WITCH, LOGAN LUCKY
03/12 LOGAN LUCKY, BILLIONS (2), GIRLS
03/14 THE AMERICANS (2)
03/15 LOGAN LUCKY
03/18 GOLOVKIN VS JACOBS
03/19 “The Present”, Anton Chekov/Andrew Upton, GIRLS, BILLIONS
03/20 THE CROWN (2)
03/21 THE AMERICANS
03/22 DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE AGE OF SPIN
03/26 GIRLS, BILLIONS
03/27 RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (B&W VERSION)
03/31 DATELINE
04/01 A Brief History of Seven Killings, Marlon James
04/02 GIRLS
04/04 LOUIS C.K. 2017, THE AMERCIANS (2)
04/05 MIKEY AND NICKY
04/06 PREVENGE, THE RULING CLASS
04/07 TRAINSPOTTING, THE SOCIAL NETWORK
04/08 THE SILENT PARTNER, DATELINE
04/10 BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL
04/11 THE AMERICANS, REPULSION
04/13 RYAN’S DAUGHTER
04/14 DATELINE
04/15 On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Whiplash: How To Survive Our Faster Future, Joi Ito and Jeff Howe, OCEAN’S EIGHT, SILICON VALLEY (2), 48 HRS MYSTERY
04/16 GIRLS, VEEP
04/17 THE AMERICANS, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP
04/18 HIGH AND LOW, BILLIONS, A.K.
04/20 ONE DAY IN THE LIFE OF ANDRE ARSENEVICH, LOGAN LUCKY
04/21 I KNOW WHERE I’M GOING, TO BE OR NOT TO BE (’42)
04/22 …BUT FILM IS MY MISTRESS, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP (3), 48 HRS MYSTERY
04/25 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE AMERICANS, SILICON VALLEY