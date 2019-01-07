Here’s Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2018

An annual tradition for cinephiles is devouring filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s exhaustive list of everything he watched, read, and listened to each year, and the time has come once again. Soderbergh notoriously keeps a record of the films and TV shows he watches each day, books he reads, and even the vinyl he listens to, and his 2018 diary doesn’t disappoint.
It appears Soderbergh doesn’t much spring for new releases, especially those of the blockbuster variety aside from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Crazy Rich Asians, and Ready Player One, the latter of which he saw twice. Instead, he’s on a steady diet of classics both new and old, while you can also see he does some significant year-end catch-up in December no doubt thanks to awards screeners.
He did manage to watch a few more cuts of Ocean’s 8 (which was on his 2017 list) before that film hit theaters, and it’s delightful to see he consistently rewatches the films of his buddy David Fincher—both The Social Network and Panic Room made his 2018 list. On the TV side, he sprung for Atlanta, Better Call Saul, Maniac, and Absolutely Fabulous, and it appears he got in on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch—perhaps due to curiosity after Soderbergh’s own branched narrative piece Mosaic dropped in early 2018.
And this watchlist also serves as a reminder that Soderbergh is lightning fast when crafting his own projects. He watched a cut of High Flying Bird less than a month after filming began, and he’s already seen a couple of cuts of his upcoming Netflix movie The Laundromat despite starting production on October 15th.
Check out Soderbergh’s full list below, courtesy of his personal website.
All caps, bold: MOVIE
All caps, bold, asterisk: SHORT*
All caps: TV SERIES
Italics: Book
Quotation marks: “Play”
Italics, quotation marks: “Short Story”
01/01 NK3, Michael Tolkin, DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE BIRD REVELATION
01/02 “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe
01/03 ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, ADVISE AND CONSENT
01/04 NOTORIOUS, Your Dad Stole My Rake, Tom Papa
01/05 US FEMALE FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS
01/06 Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Michael Wolff
01/08 Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Are, Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
01/09 SHE’S LOST CONTROL, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
01/13 Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, Matthew Walker, DATELINE
01/14 THE NARROW MARGIN(’52), THE CANDIDATE
01/18 The Perfect Nanny, Leila Slimani
01/19 KATT WILLIAMS: GREAT AMERICA
01/20 THE NAKED CITY, WHISKY GALORE!
01/21 WHAT’S UP, DOC?
01/22 Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan, UNSANE
01/24 A Guide for Murdered Children, Sarah Sparrow
01/26 DIRTY MONEY: HARD NOX
01/27 Pachinko, Jin Min Lee, DIRTY MONEY: THE MAPLE SYRUP HEIST
01/28 DIRTY MONEY: DRUG SHORT, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA
01/29 THE APARTMENT
01/30 A FANTASTIC WOMAN
02/01 “Bronze” Jeffrey Eugenides, BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID
02/02 THE MACINTOSH MAN
02/03 SUBURBICON, DIRTY MONEY: PAYDAY, 48 HRS
02/04 The Monk of Mohka, Dave Eggers
02/06 THE KREMLIN LETTER
02/07 THE HIT (’84)
02/08 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/09 THE LOOKING GLASS WAR, LOVELESS
02/11 In Every Moment We Are Alive, Tom Malmquist, 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/12 THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD, I’M ALAN PARTRIDGE
02/13 GATE OF HELL, THE GODFATHER
02/14 The Red-Haired Woman, Orhan Pamuk. CHRIS ROCK: TAMBORINE, THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR
02/15 THE SOCIAL NETWORK, THE HUSTLER, “Stanville” Rachel Kushner
02/16 Doting, Henry Green, I’M ALAN PARTRIDGE, 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/17 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/18 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/20 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/21 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/22 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
02/23 I’M ALAN PARTRDIGE (2)
02/25 “Trojan Women” by Euripides
02/27 Begin principal photography on HIGH FLYING BIRD
03/03 ALL ABOUT EVE, BARBARELLA, DATELINE
03/10 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, DAS BOOT (restored director’s cut)
03/11 STORY OF A PROSTITUTE, “Mrs. Calthorpe” William Trevor, THE AMERICANIZATION OF EMILY
03/12 ATLANTA (3)
03/13 ATLANTA (2), ANNIHILATION
03/14 ATLANTA
03/15 ATLANTA (2), OCEAN’S EIGHT
03/17 HIGH FLYING BIRD, Hotel du Lac, Anita Brookner, ATLANTA, DATELINE, VERONIKA VOSS, DUNE(’84)
03/18 RICKY GERVAIS: HUMANITY
03/20 Asymmetry, Lisa Halliday, OCEAN’S EIGHT
03/23 HIGH FLYING BIRD