Here’s Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2018

An annual tradition for cinephiles is devouring filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s exhaustive list of everything he watched, read, and listened to each year, and the time has come once again. Soderbergh notoriously keeps a record of the films and TV shows he watches each day, books he reads, and even the vinyl he listens to, and his 2018 diary doesn’t disappoint.

It appears Soderbergh doesn’t much spring for new releases, especially those of the blockbuster variety aside from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Crazy Rich Asians, and Ready Player One, the latter of which he saw twice. Instead, he’s on a steady diet of classics both new and old, while you can also see he does some significant year-end catch-up in December no doubt thanks to awards screeners.

He did manage to watch a few more cuts of Ocean’s 8 (which was on his 2017 list) before that film hit theaters, and it’s delightful to see he consistently rewatches the films of his buddy David Fincher—both The Social Network and Panic Room made his 2018 list. On the TV side, he sprung for Atlanta, Better Call Saul, Maniac, and Absolutely Fabulous, and it appears he got in on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch—perhaps due to curiosity after Soderbergh’s own branched narrative piece Mosaic dropped in early 2018.

And this watchlist also serves as a reminder that Soderbergh is lightning fast when crafting his own projects. He watched a cut of High Flying Bird less than a month after filming began, and he’s already seen a couple of cuts of his upcoming Netflix movie The Laundromat despite starting production on October 15th.

Check out Soderbergh’s full list below, courtesy of his personal website.

All caps, bold: MOVIE

All caps, bold, asterisk: SHORT*

All caps: TV SERIES

Italics: Book

Quotation marks: “Play”

Italics, quotation marks: “Short Story”

01/01 NK3, Michael Tolkin, DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE BIRD REVELATION

01/02 “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe

01/03 ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, ADVISE AND CONSENT

01/04 NOTORIOUS, Your Dad Stole My Rake, Tom Papa

01/05 US FEMALE FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

01/06 Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Michael Wolff

01/08 Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Are, Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

01/09 SHE’S LOST CONTROL, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

01/13 Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, Matthew Walker, DATELINE

01/14 THE NARROW MARGIN(’52), THE CANDIDATE

01/18 The Perfect Nanny, Leila Slimani

01/19 KATT WILLIAMS: GREAT AMERICA

01/20 THE NAKED CITY, WHISKY GALORE!

01/21 WHAT’S UP, DOC?

01/22 Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan, UNSANE

01/24 A Guide for Murdered Children, Sarah Sparrow

01/26 DIRTY MONEY: HARD NOX

01/27 Pachinko, Jin Min Lee, DIRTY MONEY: THE MAPLE SYRUP HEIST

01/28 DIRTY MONEY: DRUG SHORT, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA

01/29 THE APARTMENT

01/30 A FANTASTIC WOMAN

02/01 “Bronze” Jeffrey Eugenides, BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

02/02 THE MACINTOSH MAN

02/03 SUBURBICON, DIRTY MONEY: PAYDAY, 48 HRS

02/04 The Monk of Mohka, Dave Eggers

02/06 THE KREMLIN LETTER

02/07 THE HIT (’84)

02/08 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/09 THE LOOKING GLASS WAR, LOVELESS

02/11 In Every Moment We Are Alive, Tom Malmquist, 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/12 THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD, I’M ALAN PARTRIDGE

02/13 GATE OF HELL, THE GODFATHER

02/14 The Red-Haired Woman, Orhan Pamuk. CHRIS ROCK: TAMBORINE, THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR

02/15 THE SOCIAL NETWORK, THE HUSTLER, “Stanville” Rachel Kushner

02/16 Doting, Henry Green, I’M ALAN PARTRIDGE, 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/17 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/18 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/20 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/21 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/22 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS

02/23 I’M ALAN PARTRDIGE (2)

02/25 “Trojan Women” by Euripides

02/27 Begin principal photography on HIGH FLYING BIRD

03/03 ALL ABOUT EVE, BARBARELLA, DATELINE

03/10 VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, DAS BOOT (restored director’s cut)

03/11 STORY OF A PROSTITUTE, “Mrs. Calthorpe” William Trevor, THE AMERICANIZATION OF EMILY

03/12 ATLANTA (3)

03/13 ATLANTA (2), ANNIHILATION

03/14 ATLANTA

03/15 ATLANTA (2), OCEAN’S EIGHT

03/17 HIGH FLYING BIRD, Hotel du Lac, Anita Brookner, ATLANTA, DATELINE, VERONIKA VOSS, DUNE(’84)

03/18 RICKY GERVAIS: HUMANITY

03/20 Asymmetry, Lisa Halliday, OCEAN’S EIGHT

03/23 HIGH FLYING BIRD