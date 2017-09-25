‘Spielberg’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded HBO Documentary

0

HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Spielberg, which chronicles the career of one of the greatest filmmakers in history, Steven Spielberg. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy, the film consists of footage from over 30 hours of exclusive interviews with Spielberg himself, as well as his family, collaborators, friends, and fellow filmmakers, offering unique insight into the career and process of Steven Spielberg. The movie tracks the director’s bittersweet childhood and how his precocious obsession with moviemaking led to an incredible rise to fame—with plenty of drive to get himself there.

This looks to be an absolute must-watch for any cinephile, as the film features interviews with J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey and Robert Zemeckis.

Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the greatest directors in history, with an uncanny ability to tap into the human spirit and emotion in an artful, elegant way. His films are wildly emotional, and while a few go a bit overboard, for the most part he hits this incredible sweet spot that’s proven difficult (if not impossible) for other filmmakers to hit with the same verve and impact. Basically, I’m counting down the days until I can see this.

Check out the first Spielberg trailer below. The 150-minute film debuts on October 7th at 8pm ET on HBO, but will also be available to stream for free for one month on HBO Now.