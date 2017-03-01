Listen to an Exclusive Track from ‘John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection’

0

One of the most fruitful artistic collaborations of all time is that of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams. For over 40 years, the duo have crafted some of the most iconic music in history—not just movie music, mind you, but some of the best music ever made period. In celebration of their work, the duo have reunited for a three-CD set called John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection. This includes two discs of music that Williams previously recorded with the Boston Pops Orchestra for work composed for Spielberg’s films, as well as a third all-new disc of Williams conducting the Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles in brand new recordings of music from films like Catch Me If You Can, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Minority Report, The BFG, Lincoln, Saving Private Ryan, The Adventures of Tintin, War Horse, The Terminal, Munich, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

We here at Collider are ecstatic to exclusively debut a new clip from the set—“Dry Your Tears, Afrika” from Amistad. This was recorded as part of the new sessions from Williams, and we’ve also got a clip from the behind-the-scenes bonus DVD included with The Ultimate Collection that shows Spielberg and Williams discussing the piece while Williams conducts the orchestra’s rendition.

This set is basically a must-own for any fan of Williams’ work throughout Spielberg’s filmography, and Spielberg himself served as an executive producer on the all-new disc. The bonus DVD, meanwhile, includes the documentary Steven Spielberg & John Williams: The Adventure Continues, which chronicles the duo’s work together.

Take a listen to “Dry Your Tears, Afrika” below, followed by the video clip from the documentary. John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection is available starting March 17th through Sony Classical. You can pre-order by clicking here.