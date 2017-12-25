Every Steven Spielberg Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

0

Steven Spielberg is a living legend. One of the reasons I love movies today is because of his films. When I was in third grade, I would do my homework on his biography, wanting to learn more about the person behind E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park. As I grew older, I got (wrongly) more jaded about his filmmaking, criticizing him for the sappy endings to some of his dramas and his reliance on making sure audiences always knew what to feel. Today, I see Spielberg for the true master and visionary that he is, and although he’s made his share of flops, that doesn’t detract from his influence or his mastery.

Given his influence on the craft of filmmaking, I’ve gone back through Spielberg’s filmography and ranked all of his feature films including the TV movie Duel. While there are a couple exclusions (he didn’t officially direct Poltergeist and he only directed a segment of The Twilight Zone movie), I believe this is a fairly comprehensive rundown of his work, and I look forward to hearing what you think.

