First Poster for ‘Steven Universe The Movie’ Reveals the Looming Threat

Cartoon Network has revealed another look at the villainous presence in the upcoming Steven Universe The Movie thanks to the feature-length story’s first poster. The musical, from creator Rebecca Sugar, continues the adventures of the title character and the Crystal Gems in the award-winning animated series. What we don’t know is just how this villain will be introduced, what sort of threat they bring to the party, and when exactly this story even takes place. Some clues may hide in plain sight in this new poster, so be sure to let us know your theories!

Returning cast members and musical superstars include Estelle as Garnet, with Patti LuPone as Yellow Diamond, Uzo Aduba as Bismuth, Aimee Mann as Opal, and more. Other talents lending their musical ability to the movie, in collaboration with Sugar, include: Chance The Rapper, aivi & surasshu, Jeff Liu, James Fauntleroy, Macie Stewart, Mike Krol, Jeff Ball, Grant Henry, and Julian “Zorsy” Sanchez.

As for the cast itself, the movie will also feature Christine Ebersole as White Diamond, Lisa Hannigan as Blue Diamond, Zach Callison as Steven Universe, Deedee Magno Hall as Pearl, Michaela Dietz as Amethyst, Tom Scharpling as Greg Universe, Shelby Rabara as Peridot, Erica Luttrell as Sapphire, Charlyne Yi as Ruby, Grace Rolek as Connie Maheswaran, Jennifer Paz as Lapis Lazuli, Kate Micucci as Sadie, Matthew Moy as Lars, and Toks Olagundoye as Nanefua Pizza. Look for it on Cartoon Network this fall!

Check out the poster below (via EW):

