‘Steven Universe: The Movie’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast

Welcome to the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, the weekly show for all things animation, including news, reviews, and interviews, from co-hosts Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis. This week, Dave recaps animation news out of D23 and reviews the new Cartoon Network special, Steven Universe: The Movie. The first movie, and a musical one at that, arrives on Cartoon Network this Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd at 6/5c. But never fear; this is a spoiler-free review, so you can listen to find out if checking out the acclaimed cartoon’s first movie is worth your while.

Here’s the official synopsis for Steven Universe: The Movie: