‘Steven Universe The Movie’ Musical Teased in New Video Revealing Singers & Songwriters

If you wanted more Steven Universe, you’re in luck! A new movie project that’s been in the works for a while is now one step closer to its premiere this fall. Steven Universe The Movie was recently teased in a new trailer that :gasp: reveals that the feature-length animated event will in fact be a musical! That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been watching Rebecca Sugar‘s award-winning animated series over the last few years, but the newly revealed team of singers and songwriters joining the production is cause for celebration.

Returning cast members and musical superstars include Estelle as Garnet, with Patti LuPone as Yellow Diamond, Uzo Aduba as Bismuth, Aimee Mann as Opal, and more. Other talents lending their musical ability to the movie, in collaboration with Sugar, include: Chance The Rapper, aivi & surasshu, Jeff Liu, James Fauntleroy, Macie Stewart, Mike Krol, Jeff Ball, Grant Henry, and Julian “Zorsy” Sanchez.

As for the cast itself, the movie will also feature Christine Ebersole as White Diamond, Lisa Hannigan as Blue Diamond, Zach Callison as Steven Universe, Deedee Magno Hall as Pearl, Michaela Dietz as Amethyst, Tom Scharpling as Greg Universe, Shelby Rabara as Peridot, Erica Luttrell as Sapphire, Charlyne Yi as Ruby, Grace Rolek as Connie Maheswaran, Jennifer Paz as Lapis Lazuli, Kate Micucci as Sadie, Matthew Moy as Lars, and Toks Olagundoye as Nanefua Pizza.

Check out the teaser trailer for Steven Universe The Movie below:

About Steven Universe:

Look for Steven Universe The Movie on DVD later this year, along with a digitally released soundtrack and a physical collector’s edition of said soundtrack. Cartoon Network Studios and Rebecca Sugar produce, while Chance The Rapper co-executive produces with Kat Morris, Joe Johnston, Alonso Ramirez Ramos and Ian Jones-Quartey.