‘Steven Universe: The Movie’ Trailer Announces Cartoon Network’s Feature-Length Special

The creative team behind Steven Universe had a big reveal to close out their panel at San Diego Comic-Con today. Fans learned via a closing announcement that the Cartoon Network series will soon be getting a feature-length story. That’s right, Steven Universe: The Movie is coming soon!

Series creator Rebecca Sugar was joined by stars Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Shelby Rabara, and Deedee Magno who all shared the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming special with the thousands in attendance. Luckily, we can now share it with you as well! It’s a brief tease that does little more than feature some familiar faces in a spinning heart gemstone, but the big tease is the mysterious, shadowy character who appears at the trailer’s end. Little other info is available right now, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we have some!

Check out the brief teaser trailer for Steven Universe: The Movie below:

Take an official sneak peek at Steven Universe: The Movie coming soon on Cartoon Network!!! About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures!

In addition to this awesome news, there’s much more Steven Universe on the way. Hopefully you’ve been watching along with the Cartoon Network series’ recent episodes, but if not, you’re in luck! They’re coming to DVD soon in Steven Universe: The Heart of the Crystal Gems, arriving August 14th!

The series will never be the same after the jaw-dropping revelations of this explosive story arc. Including 5 episodes from the linear event (one of which is extended) plus 5 additional episodes, this DVD collection allows viewers to revisit the moments when the Crystal Gems are falling apart over revelations about Rose Quartz and it’s up to Steven to bring the team back together. Additionally, fans can celebrate the emotional moments of Steven Universe: The Heart of the Crystal Gems through a limited consumer product collection including key chains, t-shirts, wristbands, socks and more, which will be available at retail beginning this month.

Steven Universe: The Heart of the Crystal Gems DVD episodes:

Now We’re Only Falling Apart

What’s Your Problem?

The Question

Made of Honor

Reunited (22-minute special)

Bismuth (22-minute special)

Mindful Education

Storm in the Room

The Trial

A Single Pale Rose

