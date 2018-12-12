Exclusive: Steven Yeun to Star in Episode of Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’

0

Hot off a win for Best Supporting Actor at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Burning star Steven Yeun has been tapped to star in an episode of Jordan Peele‘s revival of The Twilight Zone at CBS All Access, Collider has exclusively learned.

Sources say that Yeun will play the title character in the series’ fourth episode “The Traveler,” which follows two cops and a mysterious traveler. Peele will serve as host and narrator of the series, which his Monkeypaw Productions is producing with Simon Kinberg‘s Genre Films and CBS Television Studios. Peele and Kinberg will serve as executive producers alongside Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Rick Berg, Greg Yaitanes and Carol Serling, the widow of original Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling, who served as host and narrator for the classic series during its 1959-64 run.

The Twilight Zone has been revamped twice before, with a run from 1985-89 on CBS, and another in 2002-03 on UPN. Four of the original series’ best-known episodes were also remade as a 1983 movie that was marked by tragedy. Peele has said in past interviews that he was initially reluctant to tackle a Twilight Zone revival, as those are some big shoes to fill, but ultimately, he felt compelled to continue Serling’s mission because it’s a show that “has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society” and that’s what is “needed right now.”

It’s unclear exactly when the new Twilight Zone will premiere on CBS All Access next year, but casting is currently underway for additional episodes, including one called “Last Shuttle” that concerns a group of astronauts dealing with a crisis. Kumail Nanjiani has already signed on to star in one episode, and the show also counts Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott and Jacob Tremblay as cast members.

It has been a good year for Yeun, who in addition to delivering a mysteriously captivating performance in Burning, also co-starred in Boots Riley‘s acclaimed satire Sorry to Bother You. His past feature credits include Joe Lynch‘s Mayhem and Bong Joon-ho‘s Okja. Yeun also lends his voice to several animated shows, including Trollhunters and Voltron: Legendary Defender, though he is likely best known for playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead. He’s represented by UTA, Gotham Group, and Principal Entertainment LA.