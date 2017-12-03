Collider Kids: ‘A StoryBots Christmas’ Special Brings Holiday Cheer to Netflix

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There's something for everyone. But there's so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we'd like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caretakers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In our Sunday “Collider Kids” segment, we’ll be focusing in on family-friendly TV shows, movies, or digital series that are safe to watch with the kids and a fun viewing experience for caretakers as well. Last week, we featured a bunch of holiday specials available on Amazon Prime for you to watch with the little ones. This week, that trend continues with more holiday-themed specials, shorts, and upcoming episodes.

Here’s a brief look at this week’s stories:

A StoryBots Christmas – The award-winning animated creation from JibJab Bros. Studios arrives on Netflix for an original holiday special. Voice talents Judy Greer and Erin Fitzgerald are joined by the one and only Ed Asner as Santa Claus!

Marvel Funko Short "Cosmic Sleigh Ride" – Even if you only have two minutes to spare, this wild, wintry ride with Baby Groot and Star-Lord is worth the watch.

Ready Jet Go! – Created by Craig Bartlett (Hey Arnold!) and featuring NASA astronomer Dr. Amy Mainzer as a science consultant/star, this PBS Kids series is gearing up for a holiday special arriving December 11th.

The Minions of Despicable Me 3 and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America have teamed up for a worthwhile cause: The "Merry Minions" holiday program!

Andy Pirki - A new, dialogue-free animated series featuring the adventures of dinosaur Andy and his caveman pal Pirki is now available on Turner India's POGO channel.

and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America have teamed up for a worthwhile cause: The “Merry Minions” holiday program! Andy Pirki - A new, dialogue-free animated series featuring the adventures of dinosaur Andy and his caveman pal Pirki is now available on Turner India’s POGO channel.

