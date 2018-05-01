First Trailer for ‘Strange Angel’ Shows off the Sex Magicks Coming to CBS All Access

0

I never thought I’d see a TV show that sought to combine the history of rocket science with the occult practice of so-called “sex magick” but here we are with the CBS All Access Strange Angel. As always, truth is stranger than fiction. Strange Angel is based on the true events surrounding John Whiteside “Jack” Parsons, an early 20th century engineer and chemist who advanced the field of rocket science for Caltech while also dabbling in Thelemite occultism, as you do. George Pendle‘s book by the same name chronicled these events and Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins) is bringing them back to life, as teased in this first trailer.

The cast of Strange Angel includes star Jack Reynor, with Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions, Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers on Strange Angel with Clayton Krueger serving as co-executive producer; David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon) directs and executive produces.

Watch the first look trailer of Strange Angel, premiering June 14th, exclusively on CBS All Access: