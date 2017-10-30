‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Character Pairings, Ranked

0

One of the most delightful things about Stranger Things Season 2 was how the series threw together unexpectedly dynamic duos, creating new pairings that helped highlight the show’s emotional themes of friends and family. No matter how intense things can get when it comes to Demogorgons or the dark powers of the Upside Down, what makes us love Stranger Things are the characters. Seeing them interact in new and different ways just augments the experience.

The pairings being talked about here, I should add, are not necessarily romantic (although some are). The series hinges on friendships and friend groups, and because all of the characters are so unforgettable, seeing them just interact is a joy unto itself.

Not every duo seen onscreen makes the cut here – for the most part, these are new pairs from this season. But from the funny to the “fine” to the tubular, here are all of the major Stranger Things pairings ranked in terms of general greatness and how much they tugged on our heartstrings, using a metric of Dig Dugs (out of 5)