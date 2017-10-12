‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer Tease Looks to ‘Friday the 13th’ for Inspiration

0

The first season of Stranger Things slowly found a following when it was released last year, but now that it has legions of devoted fans, they’re all clamoring for Season 2. Netflix now knows that Stranger Things is one of its marquee properties, and they’ve been having fun teasing the upcoming season.

The final trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 will arrive tomorrow, and since tomorrow is Friday the 13th, they decides to use the trailer for the original Friday the 13th as inspiration for the trailer teaser. I guess if we’re going to have nothing but trailer teases for major trailers from here on out, we may as well follow Netflix’s lead and at least try to have fun with it.

It will be interesting to see the kind of reaction the new season receives. Since Netflix doesn’t release data numbers, we’ll have to gauge the new season’s performance based on editorials and buzz rather than hard data. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll work with what we have.

Check out the Stranger Things Season 2 trailer tease below and come back tomorrow the see the full trailer. Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.

And for reference, here’s the trailer for Friday the 13th:

Here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things 2: