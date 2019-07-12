‘Stranger Things 3’ Behind the Scenes Photos and Videos Tease Summer Hijinks

0

A number of folks have already finished Stranger Things 3, the delightful, emotional, and supremely satisfying third season of the beloved 80s-set Netflix series. But those who have completed the story are no doubt still hankering for more. It’s probably going to be at least a year before Stranger Things 4 comes our way, but a swell fix for your Stranger Things withdrawal is the bevy of behind the scenes photos and videos that have been shared by the cast, filmmakers, and Netflix.

Below, we’ve assembled some great Stranger Things 3 behind the scenes photos and videos that offer a candid look at how the most recent (and best) season of the series was made. They range from the kids like Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin goofing around in between takes to Joe Keery and Season 3 standout Maya Hawke rehearsing that amazing Steve/Robin scene in the bathroom. There’s also Millie Bobby Brown and Dacre Montgomery sharing lunch in between takes of their epic finale fight, the instantly iconic duo of Brown and Sadie Sink being pals, plenty of candid shots from Starcourt Mall, and even a look at how some of the big visual effects shots were accomplished.

Indeed one of the benefits of having a cast full of Millennials is the fact that they have a lot of behind the scenes photos and videos they shot on set, which they’re now extremely eager to share with the world. It’s a fun look behind the curtain at one of the most popular shows on all of television, and a nice reminder that it seems like this cast really enjoys spending time together.

So scroll through the Stranger Things 3 behind the scenes photos and videos below. We’ve assembled not just candid shots shared by the cast, but also official behind the scenes images from Netflix that offer a look at creators/showrunners/director The Duffer Brothers hard at work alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy.