‘Stranger Things’ Producers on Season 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Season 3

With Stranger Things 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Shawn Levy (who, besides producing the show, also directed episodes 3 and 4) and 21 Laps Entertainment Senior Vice-President Dan Cohen. During our wide-ranging conversation we talked about so many aspects of Stranger Things that I broke up the interview into a number of smaller parts that we posted last week. Now that more of you have had the opportunity to finish the fantastic second season, it’s time to post the full conversation about Season 2 spoilers and and what to expect in Stranger Things 3 in one place.

In this video they talk about how Bob (Sean Astin) originally had a much darker fate, the ending of Season 2, how they almost shot an epilogue sequence, how Stranger Things 3 will have a time jump, that Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner is still alive, what it was like filming the dance sequence, if the demodog was left in the refrigerator on purpose, how Levy accidentally let out a spoiler at Comic-Con last summer, and so much more.

Finally, if you missed Levy and Cohen talking about the writing process of Season 2, Dragon's Lair, and the way actors on set in early episodes can change the storyline of the season, you can watch that part of the interview here.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen: