‘Stranger Things’ Producers on Season 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Season 3

With Stranger Things 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Shawn Levy (who, besides producing the show, also directed episodes 3 and 4) and 21 Laps Entertainment Senior Vice-President Dan Cohen. During our wide-ranging conversation we talked about so many aspects of Stranger Things that I broke up the interview into a number of smaller parts that we posted last week. Now that more of you have had the opportunity to finish the fantastic second season, it’s time to post the full conversation about Season 2 spoilers and and what to expect in Stranger Things 3 in one place.
In this video they talk about how Bob (Sean Astin) originally had a much darker fate, the ending of Season 2, how they almost shot an epilogue sequence, how Stranger Things 3 will have a time jump, that Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner is still alive, what it was like filming the dance sequence, if the demodog was left in the refrigerator on purpose, how Levy accidentally let out a spoiler at Comic-Con last summer, and so much more.
Check out what Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen had to say in the player above and I’ve listed what we talked about below. Finally, if you missed Levy and Cohen talking about the writing process of Season 2, Dragon’s Lair, and the way actors on set in early episodes can change the storyline of the season, you can watch that part of the interview here.
Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen:
- Who came up with the very ending of Stranger Things 2?
- How they almost shot some epilogue sequences for the ending that would have set up season 3 but they decided against it.
- Do they write the show knowing where season 3 is going or is it about writing a great ending and working out Stranger Things 3 later?
Do they think the end of each season is the end of a chapter?
- Did they come close to killing off any of the main characters this season? Levy reveals the death of Bob was originally much earlier. In a version of the script evil Will killed Bob in the car in episode 3.
- Levy talks about how at Comic-Con last summer he accidentally let out a spoiler hat no one picked up on.
- Was the demidog left in the refrigerator on purpose to pay off next season?
- What about the little bit of energy that goes off into space when Will gets clear of the Mind Flayer?
- Do they think future seasons will leaving Hawkings?
- Is Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) still alive?
- Have they discussed how many other numbers are out there like Eight and Eleven? Do they have a show Bible?
- How tough was it to film the dance sequence?
- They talk about filming the kissing sequences.
- Why they don’t have a lot of deleted scenes?
- When is Levy doing another feature film?