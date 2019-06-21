‘Stranger Things 3’ Final Trailer Reveals Villain, Finds Hawkins Under Attack

0

Netflix has released a new and final Stranger Things 3 trailer, offering one last look at the new season of the smash-hit series. While previous trailers have leaned heavily on the “summer lovin’” vibe of the new season, which takes place in the summer before the kids enter high school, this new and final trailer raises the stakes and goes heavy on the action and drama. Indeed, the Mind Flayer is back (or maybe he never left?) and looking for a new host—which he finds in Dacre Montgomery’s antagonist Billy. We were first introduced to Billy in Season 2 as something of a Little Bad, but here it appears he serves as the human host for the alien antagonist, making for a formidable force.

We can also see that the Hawkins Mall serves as a major setting for the new season, one in which the kids may or may not be doing battle with some alien baddie. I really, really love the color palette of this new season, and the addition of a mall and a fun fair seem like perfect, exciting new avenues in which to expand the action.

So we’ve now seen two very different trailers, tone-wise. One is that of a teen summer vacation story, complete with romances and ice cream dates, while another is something of a sci-fi horror/action story. Creators The Duffer Brothers previously revealed that the films that influenced the new season include Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Thing, Jurassic Park, and the movies of David Cronenberg—so yeah, we’re in for a tonally diverse yet thrilling new season. Can’t wait.

Check out the final Stranger Things 3 trailer below, and for much more on the new season click here to read Vinnie’s set visit report. The series stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Dacre Montgomery, and Priah Ferguson, and featuring Jake Busey, Cary Elwes, Maya Hawke, and Francesca Reale.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things 3: