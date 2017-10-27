‘Stranger Things’ Producers on Season 3 Plans and Time Jumps

0

-

Stranger Things Season 2 is finally here, which means it’s time to start asking and speculating about Season 3. I thought Season 2 was not only a delightful return, but a rare sequel that matched (if not surpassed) its initial outing. The show continues to be a warm but still satisfyingly spooky story that ropes us in with great 80s nostalgia, but keeps us engaged thanks to its fantastic cast.

Recently, our own Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with executive producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen and ask them about where things might be headed for Season 3. Levy commented that they are in “the very earliest stage of breaking story for Season 3,” because as apparently The Duffer Brothers themselves would admit, they are not the best at multitasking:

“They take a deep dive into every season and every moment, and every decision for every moment. And as a result we only finished Season 2 a few weeks ago.”

While the Duffers may not be able to tell you exactly what they have planned (and honestly, we wouldn’t want to know – the surprises of Season 2 were a great delight), they do know the setting and the key focus points. In fact, Cohen mentioned that they are just about to head into the writers room, and start organically building things from there:

“Certain things came out of ‘people loved this and loved that,’ and the guys are very smart about giving the fans what they want and playing to the strengths of what played well, and letting that find its way into the season.”

Of course, as Cohen noted, those kinds of tweaks do feel organic. Nancy wanting (and finding) “Justice for Barb” over the course of Season 2 felt like a natural part of the story.

But there are some things that the Duffers will have to contend with whether they want to or not, and that’s the fact that their young actors are growing up fast. Levy assured us that the show will never do a storyline pretending the kids are younger than they really are. “Let’s not embarrass ourselves or the audience by pretending these are kids,” Levy said, “They’re teenagers now.” Because of that, Season 3 will mostly likely take place a year after the events of the Season 2 finale, much like Season 2 itself did. As Cohen added,

“The passing of time in these kids’ lives, and everyone’s inner community, is part of the charm of the show, and [The Duffers] will continue to lean into that.”

What do you want to see in Stranger Things Season 3? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for a lot more about Stranger Things here on Collider in the coming days!