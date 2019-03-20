First Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Teases a Cruel Summer

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for Stranger Things Season 3, and there is lot to talk about. The details of the highly anticipated third season have been kept tightly under wraps, and would we really want it any other way? But things are definitely changing in Hawkins, Indiana, as the lore of the Upside Down as well as the kids who (like Eleven) were experimented on grows. And there’s also something going on with rats… I mean … yikes!

Instead of focusing on monsters, this first trailer reminds us why so many of us fell in love with the show in the first place. It’s about kids being kids, growing up, and the nostalgia of 80s summers. There are the hallmarks and references that Stranger Things always leans into, but also some very specific callbacks to the relationships these characters have. Look at Dustin and Steve back together! Eleven goes to the mall! Sheriff Hopper is in smokey seduction mode!

However, this is still a horror series, so there are plenty of sinister undertones in this other buoyant trailer, including a clear look at a demon and the fact that the rot of the Upside Down continues to plague those who have touched its evil. And Eleven, of course, looks like she’s having a hell of a time fighting with her supernatural abilities vs wanting to be a normal kid. But as Mike says, they’re not really kids anymore. Still, after all of the hell they’ve faced (and will likely continue to), it’s clear that they remain indomitable in spirit.

Check out the first trailer for Season 3 below; Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4th, because America:

For even more Stranger Things, check out these recent stories: