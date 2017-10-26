Netflix to Launch ‘Stranger Things’ Aftershow, ‘Beyond Stranger Things’

0

In what feels like the first aftershow not to be hosted by Chris Hardwick, Netflix has done the smart thing and tapped into the Stranger Things phenomenon by launching an explainer show. Dubbed Beyond Stranger Things–which is leagues better than Talking Stranger Things or Talking Things … or Stranger Talk–the aftershow will be hosted by Oscar-winner and super-fan, Jim Rash. So if you can’t be arsed to think for yourself and have an actual conversation with fellow fans about the show’s meaning, message, and sources of inspiration, just sit back and let these talking heads tell you everything you need/want to know.

As THR reports, the new post-show series, which debuts tomorrow along with Season 2 of the pop culture hit, “promises to explore the inspiration for the series, tell behind-the-scenes stories and analyze every aspect of the second season, including answering all burning questions.” It’s about as instant as gratification gets. Netflix recommends that viewers binge the season in its entirety first before launching into Beyond Stranger Things since spoilers will be scattered throughout; the aftershow will automatically play after the final episode of the season, keeping your binge-session going for seven more installments.

Check out a sneak peek of Beyond Stranger Things below:

The series features Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, and the cast — Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Randy Havens (the teacher!), Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Paul Reiser, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard, along with special guests!

While this aftershow hails from the makers of Talking Dead (surprising no one), it’s the first for Netflix; it’s also being considered a Netflix Original Series. Each episode will feature opening graphics inspired by fans, like the one you saw in the video above. Graphic artist and Stranger Things fan Wayu “Pinot” Ichwandardi put them together, while the theme music is a remix from another self-proclaimed “superfan,” Daniel Rosenfeld. Be sure to revisit Collider post-Beyond Stranger Things where we’ll undoubtedly have more ‘splainin’ to do.