‘Stranger Things’: 20 Strange Things We Learned from the Unofficial Guide Book

Hey, have you heard of Stranger Things? It’s a hit Netflix series from Matt and Ross Duffer that is delightfully original while bearing hallmarks of the best pop culture that the 1980s had to offer; you might have seen it (a half dozen times). But just in case you didn’t live through the 80s or have only the haziest of memories about the decade, there’s a good chance you’ll miss a lot of the references and influences scattered throughout Season 1 of Stranger Things. Even if you’re an 80s expert, you’d be hard-pressed to pick up on every single nuance of the show, so what’s a Stranger Things super-fan to do?

Enter “Notes from the Upside Down”, the unofficial guide to the show. It’s arrived well in advance of the show’s Season 2 premiere on October 27th, giving fans plenty of time to watch Season 1 again and spot all the references thanks to this handy guide. I got a chance to read through an early release copy and it’s an absolute delight. It’s a quick read that breaks the various influences, references, and sources of inspiration down into manageable chunks on an episode-by-episode basis, flavored with the author’s own extensive knowledge of 80s pop culture, be it movies, music, fiction, or anything else on the strange side. It’s a fantastic addition for fans of Stranger Things, who should consider adding it to their collection.

Written by Guy Adams and published by Touchstone, the unofficial guide is available now. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

In Notes from the Upside Down, you’ll get inside the world of Stranger Things. This fascinating unofficial guide has every fact you could ever wish for—from insights into the origins of the show, including the mysterious Montauk Project conspiracy theory; a useful eighties playlist (because, of course); interesting insights into the characters, auditions, and their evolving storylines; and much more. If you’ve ever wondered why Spielberg is such a huge influence, which Stephen King books you need to read (pretty much all of them), or how State Trooper David O’Bannon earned his name, then this book is for you. Entertaining, informative, and perfect for fans of Stranger Things, eighties pop culture, and the horror/paranormal genre, Notes from the Upside Down is just what we need to get through the long months until Season 2.

Since I was lucky enough to get an early glimpse, I thought I’d share a few insights into Stranger Things from “Notes from the Upside Down” that you might have missed during your first (or second … or third) watch-through: