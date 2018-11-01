Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Commemorate Will’s Initial Disappearance in New Video

0

Everyday is now a special day for something — aunts, trees, lollipops, the disappearance of a fictional character. Netflix has released a new video to commemorate the event of Will Byers’ disappearing to the Upside Down (November 6, 1983), and to remember where it all began. Sure there’s a mid-term election on November 6th as well, but it’s also Stranger Things Day!

The date could be a hint as to when we might see a trailer for the highly anticipated third season, although that remains to be seen. What we do know though is that Universal Orlando is using the occasion to reopen its Stranger Things Haunted House on the 6th, the first time it has ever brought back a Horror Nights experience. As stated in a press release today: “the Upside Down will return to Universal Studios Florida as the incredibly-popular Stranger Things haunted house returns for one day to commemorate the anniversary of Will Byers’ disappearance in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series.” It continues:

Guests will walk in the footsteps of Will as they encounter iconic scenes, characters and environments from the first season of the series – including the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the predatory Demogorgon…which will stalk their every move. Guests will also be able to enjoy foods and beverages inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things” at select locations within Universal Studios on November 6, including San Francisco Pastry Company, Beverly Hills Boulangerie and a special Benny’s Burgers food tent. The “Stranger Things” haunted house will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, and access is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an Annual or Seasonal Pass. Passholders will also get access to the haunted house’s Express line by showing their valid pass at the entrance to the house.

Whether or not you can attend that event or not, check out the new video below, and reminiscence about what has come before — and wonder what the denizens of Hawkins might be in for next:

