‘Stranger Things’ SDCC Images Reveal Props, Costumes, and Barb’s Memorial

While some of the studios have curtailed their Comic-Con activations, that’s not the case this year with Netflix. That’s because across the street from Comic-Con at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp hotel, Netflix has set up a cool experience to promote Stranger Things Season 2, Bright and The Defenders. As you get upstairs you’ll immediately see a few doors, with each one taking you into a different experience, and all are quite cool.

As you’ll see in the pictures below, for Stranger Things they have plenty of costumes and props from the show and a recreation of a key location (including ghosts in the wall). As you get to the end of the long tent, they also have some classic video games and then a table where they have some cool swag like t-shirts and hats. Thankfully, the swag is free — you just have to answer a question about the show, and if you’re a fan it’s easy. (They asked me what was Eleven’s favorite food).

As you leave the Strangers Things installation, you can venture into a Stranger Things VR experience and also check out a number of costumes from The Defenders. They’ve also set up two huge rooms to promote David Ayer’s Bright written by Max Landis. In the alternate reality film, which stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, humans live alongside orcs, elves, and fairies, and have done so throughout history. To help recreate this experience in real life, Netflix brought in props and costumes from the movie and the walls are covered with posters and elements from this alt world. In addition, they’ve got tattoo artists offering temporary tattoos, a place to get your picture as an Orc, and a whole lot more. It’s a pretty cool setup and definitely worth stopping by.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself the activation is open for the next few days. Check out a ton of pics below from Stranger Things, Bright, and The Defenders.

(All images via Steven Weintraub)