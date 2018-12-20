Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Wrap Presents for Fans and Adorably Goof Off

0

Of all the holidays, Stranger Things is most rightfully associated with Halloween. But that hasn’t stopped Netflix and the show’s cast from bringing us some Christmas cheer in the form of a very silly video. In it, the younger cast members — Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink — gather together to wrap presents for some lucky Stranger Things fans from across the world.

The best thing about the video is that the kids are just kids, being super awkward and goofy and annoying and silly. It warms the heart. They also answer who is the best (and worst) wrapper of the group, and the evidence for both seems pretty clear (as for the wrapping itself, that is absolutely Dollar Store wrapping paper, and I know because I bought those same rolls …).

The holiday outfits they’re wearing are also endearingly dorky, and it’s all just a lot of fun. (Also, while all of the kids are definitely growing up pretty fast, Noah Schnapp is definitely going to be the Isaac Hempstead Wright a.k.a. Bran Stark of this bunch, as he is nearly unrecognizable!)

Check out the super cute video below:

6 stranger things kids. a ton of wrapping paper. 2 minutes and 15 seconds of holiday cheer. pic.twitter.com/t554XyoCsV — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 20, 2018

