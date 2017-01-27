‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Millie Bobby Brown to Star in ‘Godzilla’ Sequel

0

Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown is getting a monster hunter upgrade: from the Demogorgon to the King of Monsters. Legendary has recruited the young actress to star in their upcoming Godzilla sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The project is just ramping up, but it’s off to a promising start with Trick ‘r Treat and Krampus helmer Michael Dougherty on board to direct from a script he co-penned with Krampus scribe Zach Shields.

Godzilla is Brown’s first feature role and first major gig after earning a whole lot of love as Eleven in Netflix’s smash sensation Stranger Things. Brown earned Screen Actors Guild and People’s Choice Award nominations for her breakout turn as the tiny telepathic badass, in addition to popping up just about everywhere with her adorable co-stars, from on-stage performances to late-night sketches. Stranger Things Season 2 kicked off production late last year and is slated to return in 2017.

The first Godzilla was helmed by Rogue One director Gareth Edwards and starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson, reuniting with his Avengers: Age of Ultron co-star Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston in a story about the rise of the titular monster to defend humanity against a pair of deadly, radiation-fuelled creatures, dubbed MUTOs (aka Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms). Plot and character details for Godzilla 2 are being kept under wraps at this time, but Legendary’s Comic-Con sequel announcement teased “more monsters to play with,” fuelling speculation that the sequel might introduce fan favorite ‘zilla rivals like Mothra, Ghidora, and Rodan. Me? I’m always crossing my fingers for more Hedorah.