‘Stranger Things': Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin on Cool Camera Shots and Season 3

While Stranger Things season 3 won’t be hitting Netflix until sometime this summer, some of the stars of the show (Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin) were recently in Brazil to attend CCXP and the day after their panel, I got to sit down with them for a fun interview. Since I knew going in that they wouldn’t be able to say too much about Stranger Things season 3, I decided to start the interview off by getting them to play “Get to know your Stranger Things cast member” with some fun questions, including what’s their favorite app on their phone, current favorite video game, favorite band, what TV show they’d like to guest star on, what they “borrowed” from set, and a few questions from someone they knew. In addition, towards the end of the interview, they talked about what it was like reading the season 3 scripts for the first time, what it’s like on set when they have to do the cool but time-consuming camera set-ups, and how many scripts they typically get before shooting begins.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Stranger Things season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and features Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Sadie Sink as Max, Sean Astin as Bob Newby, and Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens.

